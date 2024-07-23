JULY SYSTEM TEST SET FOR FRIDAY THE 26th

The Department of Disaster Management will conduct its monthly test of the National Early Warning Multi-hazard Alert System this Friday, July 26.

The public is not required to take any action during the test, but it is an opportunity to test family or business emergency procedures.

