INVEST 90L, FIRST DISTURBANCE OF THE ATLANTIC HURRICANE SEASON

Invest 90L is first disturbance to be tracked for the 2024 hurricane season. It’s a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms over the the Florida peninsula. Forecasters are monitoring another area of interest in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico that may become a broad area of low pressure over the weekend. Neither system is expected to affect the Virgin Islands.

The Saharan Dust has been keeping things in the Atlantic Basin pretty quiet in relation to tropical development despite the above normal sea surface temperatures. These unfavourable upper level conditions could persist for another week at least. Residents should be mindful that tropical waves are still moving into the territory and can increase chance of showers as they pass. Conditions may change at any point and a tropical wave could intensify into a storm rather quickly if a window of opportunity arises.

Residents should continue to monitor updates and actively prepare so that in the event a situation arises, they can act, as opposed to react.

http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola For more weather information, visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided.

or the National Hurricane Centre https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/gtwo.php