MARINE UPDATE FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Sea conditions are likely to further worsen in the coming days.

WHAT TO EXPECT?

Moderate to rough sea conditions especially over the weekend. Seas: 5-8ft and occasionally higher.

WHERE ?

1. Northern coastlines ( Especially Anegada)

2. Eastern coastlines ( Anegada Virign Gorda)

WHEN?

Tomorrow until at least Sunday

IMPACTS:

Hazardous for small craft operators and beachgoers.

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information the Department shares is gathered from several professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone interested in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life.