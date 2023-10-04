…PHILIPPE REMAINS DISORGANIZED…

At 800 PM AST (0000 UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Philippe was located near latitude 23.1 North, longitude 66.0 West. Philippe is moving toward the north near 12 mph (19 km/h). This general motion with an increase in forward speed is expected through Saturday. On the forecast track, the center of Philippe will pass near Bermuda on Friday, and approach eastern New England and Atlantic Canada on Saturday. Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph (65 km/h) with higher gusts. Little change in strength is forecast during the next day or so. Some strengthening is possible on Friday and Saturday. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 205 miles (335 km) to the east of the center. The estimated minimum central pressure is 1004 mb (29.65 inches).

Rainfall across the U.S. and British Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico will continue to diminish during the next few hours.

LOCATION...23.1N 66.0W ABOUT 335 MI...535 KM N OF ST. THOMAS ABOUT 640 MI...1030 KM S OF BERMUDA MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS...40 MPH...65 KM/H PRESENT MOVEMENT...N OR 350 DEGREES AT 12 MPH...19 KM/H MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE...1004 MB...29.65 INCHES Forecaster Cangialosi This will be the last update on Tropical Storm Philippe from the Department of Disaster Management.