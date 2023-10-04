PHILIPPE TURNS NORTHWARD

At 500 PM AST (2100 UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Philippe was located near latitude 22.6 North, longitude 65.9 West. Philippe is moving toward the north near 12 mph (19 km/h). This general motion with an increase in forward speed is expected through Saturday. On the forecast track, the center of Philippe will approach and pass near Bermuda Thursday night and Friday, and approach eastern New England and Atlantic Canada on Saturday.

Data from an Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft and satellite-derived winds indicate that maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph (65 km/h) with higher gusts. Little change in strength is forecast during the next day or so. Some strengthening is possible on Friday and Saturday.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 205 miles (335 km)to the east of the center.

The minimum central pressure based on aircraft data is 1004 mb (29.65 inches).

Rainfall across the U.S. and British Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico will continue to diminish this evening.

Forecaster Berg