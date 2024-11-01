REMARKS BY MINISTER OF COMMUNICATIONS AND WORKS ON NOV 1 RAINS

REMARKS BY HONOURABLE KYE M. RYMER, MINISTER FOR COMMUNICATIONS AND WORKS, ON THE RAINFALLS, NOVEMBER 1ST 2024

My fellow residents of the Virgin Islands,

Over the course of last night into this morning, our Territory experienced just over 2 inches of rain, resulting in saturated ground conditions. As we move through the day, the risk of land-slippage remains high.

In light of these conditions, I urge all motorists to exercise vigilance and drive with caution, particularly along hillside roadways where the potential for hazards is increased.

Should you encounter any debris on the main roads, please do not hesitate to contact the Public Works Department (PWD) at 468-9368 or 468-5906. Your reports are vital in ensuring our roads remain safe for all.

Furthermore, the Department of Disaster Management has advised that a watch remains in effect due to lingering moisture in the area. With current heating conditions, it is essential for everyone to stay alert and attentive to their surroundings.

Thank you for your cooperation and commitment to safety during this time.