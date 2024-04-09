Soils Study Fieldwork Continues on Virgin Gorda

Virgin Islands soils study lead researcher Dr. Richard Teeuw is joined by Dr. Nasos Argyriou for continuing field work related to the Virgin Islands Soils Study this week.

On April 8, 2024, Dr. Teeuw, Dr. Argyriou, and Department of Disaster Management mitigation team carried out soil sampling in Virgin Gorda alongside students from Ciboney Centre for Excellence.

The Virgin Islands soil study is a Darwin-PLUS project in partnership with the Ministry of Environment, Natural Resources and Climate Change; Department of Agriculture and Fisheries; Environmental Health Division; H. Lavity Stoutt Community College; Land Survey Department; National Parks Trust; and the Town and Country Planning Department. Read more about the study here: https://bvi.gov.vg/media-centre/bvi-launches-comprehensive-soil-study