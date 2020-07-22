TROPICAL DEPRESSION SEVEN SLOWLY INTENSIFYING.. MAY BECOME TS GONZALO SOON

22ND July 2020, 5AM – Tropical Depression seven continues to develop and maybe Tropical Storm Gonzalo very soon.

Depression seven is located 10.4 North, 42.4 West or approximately 1576 miles East South East of the British Virgin Islands.

Maximum sustained winds are 35 mph with higher gusts; movement is to the West North West at a forward speed of 12 mph. Minimum Central Pressure is 1007 MB.

Latest satellite imagery indicates that depression seven is a lot more organized and continues strengthen. The depression is expected to begin moving west sometime today and may be a strong tropical storm by Friday. Current forecasted track indicates that the system may pass above Trinidad and Tobago and in the region of Grenada around Saturday.

Residents should continue to monitor the Depression Seven as it continues to strengthen and there is a level of uncertainty in its path while it progresses west.

Persons at home and abroad are encouraged to download the DDM’s Alert app in the Apple App store or Google Play store to receive updates of any hazards affecting the Territory.

You can also visit the DDM’s webpage at www.bviddm.com and subscribe for updates or like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/bvi.ddm.

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not an official Meteorological Office. The Information disseminated by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources used or contracted by the DDM to provide such information. This information is to be used as a guide by anyone who has interest in local weather conditions. By no means can the DDM or the BVI Government be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision which may result in the loss of finances, property or life.