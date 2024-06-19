Tropical storm Alberto has formed in the Gulf of Mexico. The 2024 Atlantic Hurricane season has finally seen its first named system. It is approximately 1980 miles west of the Virgin Islands.

Alberto is very large with rainfall, coastal flooding and wind impacts likely to occur far from the center along the coasts of Texas and northeastern Mexico. Alberto is no threat to the Virgin Islands.

For more information:

https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/#Alberto

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life