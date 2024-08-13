TROPICAL UPDATE FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Tropical Storm Ernesto inches closer to the Virgin Islands. High wind gusts and heavy rainfall expected throughout the Territory later today. Ernesto is approximately 200 east southeast of Road Town. Weather conditions are expected to start deteriorate in the afternoon between 2pm and 4pm.

Intermittent showers expected by mid morning that are associated with the outer bands of the system. Flooding is highly probable over the next 24 hours. Due conditions expected as a result of Ernesto, a Tropical storm warning and small craft advisory is in effect for the Virgin Islands.

For more information : https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/text/refresh/MIATCPAT5+shtml/131154.shtml?