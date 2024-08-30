TROPICAL UPDATE FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

There are two tropical waves in the central Atlantic that are showing the possibility of development within the next week. These waves are expected to move into more favourable area for development as they continue to track to the west.

The first wave is showing signs of bringing severe weather close to the Territory as early as Tuesday through Thursday of next week. As for the second wave, there is still a high level of uncertainty for the track and intensity

Models are still in conflict regarding intensity and tracking for both disturbances. At this time the Department of Disaster Management asks residents to pay keen attention to updates while and monitor the progress of both disturbances. Residents should take this time to familiarize themselves with their emergency plans so they can activate if the need arises.

For more information :

https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/gtwo.php?basin=atlc&fdays=7

Photo source: The National Hurricane Centre

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life.