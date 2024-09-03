TROPICAL WEATHER UPDATE FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

The Department of Disaster Management continues to monitor two tropical waves that are moving westward across the Atlantic. As of 2:00 pm, the closest wave is approximately 1,500 miles east southeast of the Territory, while the farther wave is approximately 2,750 miles east southeast of the Territory.

These two waves are moving into an unfavourable environment, which will reduce the chance of further development on these two systems. The Virgin Islands may expect to experience some effects from the first wave such as passing showers and occasional gusts late this week into early next week.

Residents are being encouraged to stay prepared as weather conditions can change over time. The next update will be at 8am tomorrow or sooner if necessary.

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life