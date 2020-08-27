TWO AREAS OF DISTURBED WEATHER BEING MONITORED IN THE ATLANTIC

27TH August 2020 – Forecasters are monitoring two areas of disturbed weather; a tropical wave midway between the Atlantic and the Lesser Antilles and the second just off the coast of Africa.

Disturbance 1 is located along 20W, or about 300 miles east of the Cabo Verde Islands. The system is moving to the west near 10 mph. Conditions may become more favorable for development as the system approaches the northern leeward Islands in about a week. There remains a 20 percent chance of tropical development in five days.

A disturbance has formed along 44W, or about 1075 miles ESE of Barbados. It is moving to the west near 12 mph. This will take the system into the Windward Islands by early next week. The disturbance consists of a large area of disorganized showers and storms. Environmental conditions are marginal for development. There is a 20 percent chance of development within the next 7 days.

The DDM will continue to monitor the systems and provide updates accordingly.

