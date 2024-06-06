UPDATE FROM ACTING PREMIER HONOURABLE LORNA G. SMITH, OBE

In light of the flash flood warning and the water’s impact on Territory roads, it is crucial for persons to stay off the roads and remain indoors until conditions improve.

Schools have been closed for today, and the Acting Governor has closed non-essential Government offices. These decisions have been taken to ensure the safety of all Virgin Islands residents and visitors.

We will continue to update residents with the guidance of the Department of Disaster Management.

Please remain vigilant, stay safe and dry, and monitor the airwaves and social media for further government updates.