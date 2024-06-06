UPDATE FROM ACTING GOVERNOR DAVID D. ARCHER JR

The Virgin Islands was this morning placed on a flash flood warning, which will remain in effect until 10:30 am.

Even after the rains have passed, Public Works crews and others will need time to assess the full extent of the damage done. The Acting Premier and I have been briefed by key personnel from the Department of Disaster Management as well as key response agencies in police, health and fire.

To allow responders to do their work clearing the roads and assisting any persons who may be in danger, persons should remain home at this time unless they are in need of immediate medical attention.

Non-essential government offices will remain closed for today.

If you are in need of emergency assistance, please call 911.

For updates as this situation evolves, please monitor updates from the Department of Disaster Management.

Thank you and continue to stay safe.