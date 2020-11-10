WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE BVI

November 10th 2020

Synopsis: An area of disturbed weather has developed southeast of the BVI. Whereas significant development is not anticipated in the short-term, a moist environment and critical upper support, favors the formation of moderate to heavy precipitation over the BVI later today and into tonight. As a result, a Flash Flood Watch is in effect. Rainfall accumulation could total between 25.4 to 76 mm or 1 to 3 inches and residents are advised that the watch could be upgraded to an advisory or warning at short notice

Weather today: Cloudy with occasional showers some of which will be moderate to heavy this afternoon. There is also a moderate chance of afternoon thunderstorms

Weather tonight: Cloudy to overcast with a continuous rain mixed with heavier showers

Winds: East at 10 to 18 knots or 19 to 33 km/h with possible gust to 28 knots or 52 km/h mainly in showers.

Seas: 1.8 to 2.8 meters or 6 to 9 feet. Small craft advisory is in effect. This could be upgraded to a warning later today

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not an official Meteorological Office. The Information disseminated by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources used or contracted by the DDM to provide such information. This information is to be used as a guide by anyone who has interest in local weather conditions. By no means can the DDM or the BVI Government be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision which may result in the loss of finances, property or life.