WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE BVI

Synopsis: Some shallow moisture and weak instability in the atmosphere will keep the chances of shower at moderate across the islands. Also, a tight pressure gradient will continue to produce moderate to fresh and gusty winds across the region.

Weather today: Partly cloudy with a 50 percent or moderate chance of showers.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 50 percent or moderate chance of showers.

Winds: East-southeast today then shifting to the east tonight. Speeds will range 26 to 39 km/h or 16 to 24 mph with gusts possibly peaking to near 59 km/h or 37 mph..

Seas: 1.2 to 2.4 meters or 4 to 8 feet. A small craft advisory in effect mainly for the waters north and east of the islands.

Sunset today: 6:56 pm.

