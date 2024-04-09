Synopsis: In the wake of a cold front, generally settled weather will prevail as high pressure rapidly builds over the area. In addition, long period swells from the centre of the mid-latitude cyclone will begin moving into our coastlines from tonight and expected to generate hazardous breaking surfs. Hence, a high surf advisory will be in effect for the Virgin Islands later today.



Weather today: Partly cloudy with cloudy periods and a 40 percent or a moderate chance of showers.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 30 percent or a low chance of showers.

Winds: Northeast and speeds will range from 19 to 35 km/h or 12 to 22 mph with gusts to as high as 53 km/h or 33 mph.

Seas: 1.5 to 2.4 metres or 5 to 8 feet with northerly swells 1.5 to 2.1 metres or 5 to 7 feet from after midnight.

Sunset today: 6:34 pm.

