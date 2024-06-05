Synopsis: Despite the presence of high levels of atmospheric moisture and a tropical wave south of the area, the presence of a notable ridge in the mid levels of the atmosphere will continue to inhibit any significant cloud growth, thus maintaining only a moderate chance for shower activity across the area during the next 24 hours.
Weather today: Partly cloudy to cloudy and hazy conditions with a 60 percent or moderate chance of brief passing showers.
Weather tonight: Fair to partly cloudy and hazy conditions in general with 40 percent or moderate chance of a brief overnight shower.
Winds: Southeast at 15 to 30 km/h or 9 to 18 mph with lighter spells overnight..
Seas: 1 to 1.5 metres or 3 to 5 feet..
Sunset today: 6:53 pm.
For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola
Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life