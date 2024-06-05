Synopsis: Despite the presence of high levels of atmospheric moisture and a tropical wave south of the area, the presence of a notable ridge in the mid levels of the atmosphere will continue to inhibit any significant cloud growth, thus maintaining only a moderate chance for shower activity across the area during the next 24 hours.

Weather today: Partly cloudy to cloudy and hazy conditions with a 60 percent or moderate chance of brief passing showers.

Weather tonight: Fair to partly cloudy and hazy conditions in general with 40 percent or moderate chance of a brief overnight shower.

Winds: Southeast at 15 to 30 km/h or 9 to 18 mph with lighter spells overnight..

Seas: 1 to 1.5 metres or 3 to 5 feet..

Sunset today: 6:53 pm.