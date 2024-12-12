SMALL CRAFT CAUTION REMAINS IN EFFECT
Synopsis: Moisture and instability will move across the area and this will likely to increase the chance of showers across the area.
Weather today: Partly cloudy with 40 percent or moderate chance of passing showers
Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with 40 percent or moderate chance of passing showers
Winds: Northeast 16 to 29 km/h or 10 to 18 mph.
Seas: 1.5 to 2.1 metres or 5 to 7 feet. Small craft operators should exercise caution.
Sunset today: 5:44 pm.
Sunrise tomorrow: 6:41 am.
Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services
Cecil Matthew-Forecaster
For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola
Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life.