SMALL CRAFT CAUTION REMAINS IN EFFECT

Synopsis: Moisture and instability will move across the area and this will likely to increase the chance of showers across the area.

Weather today: Partly cloudy with 40 percent or moderate chance of passing showers

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with 40 percent or moderate chance of passing showers

Winds: Northeast 16 to 29 km/h or 10 to 18 mph.

Seas: 1.5 to 2.1 metres or 5 to 7 feet. Small craft operators should exercise caution.

Sunset today: 5:44 pm.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:41 am.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Cecil Matthew-Forecaster

http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided.