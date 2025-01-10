Synopsis: The presence of a weak frontal boundary in the vicinity of the Leewards and BVI, along with shallow low level patches traversing the area on a light to moderate windflow could lead to a moderate chance for shower activity over and around these islands occasionally during the next 24 hours.

Weather today: Partly cloudy skies in general, with brief cloudy spells and a 60 percent or moderate chance of brief showers.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy skies initially with a 40 percent or moderate chance of brief evening showers, becoming mostly clear and chilly thereafter.

Winds: North at 7 to 19 km/h or 5 to 12 mph, becoming variable or calm at times..

Seas: 1.8 to 2.4 metres or 6 to 8 feet with northerly swells reaching 2.1 metres or 7 feet. Therefore a high surf advisory remains in effect today, which will be upgraded to a warning by tonight as swells increase to 10 feet by that time..

Sunset today: 6:01 pm.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Bernell Simon-Forecaster

http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola For more weather information, visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the provided link.