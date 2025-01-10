close
WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Weather
Synopsis: The presence of a weak frontal boundary in the vicinity of the Leewards and BVI, along with shallow low level patches traversing the area on a light to moderate windflow could lead to a moderate chance for shower activity over and around these islands occasionally during the next 24 hours.

Weather today: Partly cloudy skies in general, with brief cloudy spells and a 60 percent or moderate chance of brief showers.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy skies initially with a 40 percent or moderate chance of brief evening showers, becoming mostly clear and chilly thereafter.

Winds: North at 7 to 19 km/h or 5 to 12 mph, becoming variable or calm at times..

Seas: 1.8 to 2.4 metres or 6 to 8 feet with northerly swells reaching 2.1 metres or 7 feet. Therefore a high surf advisory remains in effect today, which will be upgraded to a warning by tonight as swells increase to 10 feet by that time..

Sunset today: 6:01 pm.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services
Bernell Simon-Forecaster

For more weather information, visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the provided link. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola
Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information the Department shares is gathered from several professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone interested in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life