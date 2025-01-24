Synopsis:

Generally settled atmospheric conditions will prevail across the area over the next 24 hours, during which, pockets of low level moisture embedded in the wind flow could trigger periods of brief showers.

Weather today: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent or a moderate chance of passing showers.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent or a moderate chance of passing showers.

Winds: East at 15 to 33 km/h or 9 to 21 mph with possible gusts up to 46 km/h or 29 mph.

Seas: 1.8 to 2.7 metres or 6 to 9 feet with northerly swells up to 1.8 metres or 6 feet. A high surf advisory and small craft advisory remains in effect for northern facing coastlines.

Sunset today: 6:08 pm.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:53 am.