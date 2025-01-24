HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT

Synopsis: A broad area of high pressure is the dominant feature. This, along with relatively low levels of moisture, will support only a low chance of cloudiness and showers across the Leeward Islands and British Virgin Islands.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 20 percent or a slight chance of showers.

Weather tomorrow: Partly cloudy with a 20 percent or a slight chance of showers.

Winds: East at 15 to 33 km/h or 9 to 21 mph with possible gusts up to 46 km/h or 29 mph.

Seas: 1.5 to 2.4 metres or 6 to 9 feet with northerly swells of 1.8 metres or 6 feet. The high surf advisory remains in effect.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:53 am.

Sunset tomorrow: 6:08 pm.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Orvin Paige-Forecaster