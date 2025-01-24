HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT
Synopsis: A broad area of high pressure is the dominant feature. This, along with relatively low levels of moisture, will support only a low chance of cloudiness and showers across the Leeward Islands and British Virgin Islands.
Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 20 percent or a slight chance of showers.
Weather tomorrow: Partly cloudy with a 20 percent or a slight chance of showers.
Winds: East at 15 to 33 km/h or 9 to 21 mph with possible gusts up to 46 km/h or 29 mph.
Seas: 1.5 to 2.4 metres or 6 to 9 feet with northerly swells of 1.8 metres or 6 feet. The high surf advisory remains in effect.
Sunrise tomorrow: 6:53 am.
Sunset tomorrow: 6:08 pm.
Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services
Orvin Paige-Forecaster
For more weather information, visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the provided link. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola
Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information the Department shares is gathered from several professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone interested in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life.