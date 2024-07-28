WEATHER OUTLOOK FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS Sunday, July 28, 2024 @ 6:45pm

A relatively dry and stable atmosphere will maintain a slight chance of showers over the next twenty-four hours.

However as a tropical wave begins to impact the area late Tuesday into Wednesday a heightened chance of showers can be expected to generate periods of cloudiness and showers for the following forty-eight hours.

Relatively stable conditions should return by Friday afternoon as the lingering instability and moisture associated with the tropical wave moves away from the forecast area. During this period, winds may become light and variable in some places.

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision which may result in the loss of finances, property or life.