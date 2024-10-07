WEATHER UPDATE FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

A slack pressure gradient will persist over the islands today resulting in a light wind-flow. Available moisture and daytime heating, could result in localize buildups and showers over the Territory this afternoon
Weather conditions today are expected to be mostly partly cloudy with a moderate chance of brief afternoon showers.
Temperatures could reach up to 88F with heat index possible in excess of 103F
Winds are expected out the southeast between 5-10mph
Marine conditions are still slightly elevated as such the high surf advisory is expected to continue until later today.
Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life.