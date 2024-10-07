WEATHER UPDATE FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

A slack pressure gradient will persist over the islands today resulting in a light wind-flow. Available moisture and daytime heating, could result in localize buildups and showers over the Territory this afternoon

Weather conditions today are expected to be mostly partly cloudy with a moderate chance of brief afternoon showers.

Temperatures could reach up to 88F with heat index possible in excess of 103F

Winds are expected out the southeast between 5-10mph

Marine conditions are still slightly elevated as such the high surf advisory is expected to continue until later today.