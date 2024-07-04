WEATHER UPDATE FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Due to the presence of Invest 96L in the vicinity of the Territory, there is a heightened chance of showers this afternoon. Showers could be experienced as early as 12 30pm. However, the highest chance of showers is expected to be between the hours 2-4pm.

Residents are being are asked to be vigilant and exercise caution especially during the above listed time period

http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided.