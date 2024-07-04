WEATHER UPDATE FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Due to the presence of Invest 96L in the vicinity of the Territory, there is a heightened chance of showers this afternoon. Showers could be experienced as early as 12 30pm. However, the highest chance of showers is expected to be between the hours 2-4pm.
Residents are being are asked to be vigilant and exercise caution especially during the above listed time period
For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola
Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life