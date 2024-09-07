WEATHER UPDATE FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

A very active tropical wave in the eastern Caribbean Sea is interacting favorably with an upper level trough, resulting in unsettled weather across the area. Just about 0.75 inches of rainfall has fallen within the last hour. Moderate chance of isolated thunderstorms possible.The chance of urban and flash flooding is possible over the next 24 hours.

In the event roadways get flooded, please stay off the roads until the water recedes. Motorist traveling through hilly terrain especially should be mindful of the wet conditions.

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision which may result in the loss of finances, property or life.