WEATHER UPDATE FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

A flood watch could be issued for the Virgin Islands later tonight. Over the last hour the the territory has experienced just over an inch of rainfall. Based on the current forecast, the possibility of flooding exists. These downpours are expected to continue at least until 7pm tonight.

Residents are being are asked to exercise caution and be vigilant. Motorists are being asked to be careful as roadways are wet.

http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided.