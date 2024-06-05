WEATHER UPDATE FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

A flood watch could be issued for the Virgin Islands later tonight. Over the last hour the the territory has experienced just over an inch of rainfall. Based on the current forecast, the possibility of flooding exists. These downpours are expected to continue at least until 7pm tonight.
Residents are being are asked to exercise caution and be vigilant. Motorists are being asked to be careful as roadways are wet.
For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola
Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life