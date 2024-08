𝙏𝙍𝙊𝙋𝙄𝘾𝘼𝙇 𝘾𝙔𝘾𝙇𝙊𝙉𝙀 𝙒𝘼𝙍𝙉𝙄𝙉𝙂 𝙎𝙏𝘼𝙏𝙀𝙈𝙀𝙉𝙏

WHCA31 TAPATROPICAL STORM ERNESTO WARNING STATEMENT ANTIGUA AND BARBUDA METEOROLOGICAL SERVICESย ย ย ย ย ย ย ย 6:50 AM ECT WED, AUG 14, 2024

THIS IS FOR THE BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS

…ERNESTO MOVING AWAY FROM THE VIRGIN ISLANDS…

A HURRICANE WATCH AND A TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMIAN IN EFFECT FOR THE BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS. A HURRICANE WATCH MEANS THAT HURRICANE CONDITIONS ARE POSSIBLE WITHIN THE WATCH AREA, IN THIS CASE THROUGH TONIGHT. A TROPICAL STORM WARNING MEANS THAT TROPICAL STORM CONDITIONS ARE EXPECTED OR OCCURING WITHIN THE SPECIFIED AREA.

AT 500 AM AST (0900 UTC), THE CENTER OF TROPICAL STORM ERNESTO WAS LOCATED NEAR LATITUDE 19.5 NORTH, LONGITUDE 66.6 WEST OR ABOUT 153 MILES NORTHWEST OF THE BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS. ERNESTO IS MOVING TOWARD THE NORTHWEST NEAR 16 MPH (26 KM/H).

A TURN TOWARD THE NORTH-NORTHWEST AND NORTH WITH A GRADUAL DECREASE IN FORWARD SPEED IS EXPECTED TONIGHT AND THURSDAY. ON THE FORECAST TRACK, THE CENTER OF ERNESTO WILL PASS TO THE NORTH OF PUERTO RICO THROUGH TODAY.

ERNESTO SHOULD THEN MOVE OVER THE WESTERN ATLANTIC LATER IN THE WEEK AND BE NEARING BERMUDA ON SATURDAY.

MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS REMAIN NEAR 70 MPH (110 KM/H) WITH HIGHER GUSTS. ERNESTO IS EXPECTED TO BECOME A HURRICANE LATER THIS MORNING AND COULD BECOME A MAJOR HURRICANE IN A COUPLE OF DAYS.

TROPICAL-STORM-FORCE WINDS EXTEND OUTWARD UP TO 150 MILES (240 KM) FROM THE CENTER. A METAR STATION AT THE ROOSEVELT ROADS NAVAL STATION (TJNR) RECENTLY REPORTED A SUSTAINED WIND OF 48 MPH (78 KM/H) AND A GUST OF 74 MPH (119 KM/H).

A NOAA SAILDRONE LOCATED ABOUT 65 MILES NORTH- NORTHEAST OF SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO, RECENTLY REPORTED A SUSTAINED WIND OF 61 MPH (98 KM/H) WITH A GUST TO 76 MPH (122 KM/H).

THE ESTIMATED MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE IS 996 MB (29.42 INCHES).

RAIN ACCUMULATIONS OF 4 TO 6 INCHES WITH POTENTIALLY HIGHER AMOUNTS ARE POSSIBLE OVER PORTIONS OF THE ISLANDS; HENCE FLASH FLOODING IS POSSIBLE.

A FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT. RESIDENTS IN LOW LYING AND FLOOD PRONE AREAS SHOULD MOVE TO HIGHER GROUND AND RESIDENTS NEAR SLOPES SHOULD GUARD AGAINST MUDSLIDES.

MARINERS SHOULD STAY IN PORT AND SEA BATHERS SHOULD AVOID THE BEACH. SEAS ARE DETERIORATING RAPIDLY AND WILL PEAK NEAR 12 FEET AS THE STORM NEARS AND PASSES OVER THE BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS TONIGHT. A SMALL CRAFT WARNING REMAIN IN EFFECT.

RESIDENTS ARE URGED TO MONITOR THE MOVEMENT OF TROPICAL STORM ERNESTO.

THE NEXT ADVISORY WILL BE AT 11 ECT

FORECASTER

ORVIN PAIGE

