AIR QUALITY UPDATE FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

The air quality has reached a very high level of pollution. The air quality is expected to be reduced to moderate levels. Long term exposure is a health risk and can pose serious respiratory challenges.

At risk individuals include:

Elderly Children Individuals with respiratory illnesses (eg. asthma) and allergies Outdoor workers (construction workers, boat operators, etc.)

Residents are being encouraged to exercise e caution if they have to be outside. A mask is recommended for at risk persons and outdoor workers.

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life.