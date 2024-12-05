EVENING FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Synopsis: Incoming pockets of moisture on a moderate trade wind flow may generate brief periods of cloudiness and showers.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy skies with a 20 percent or slight chance of showers

Weather tomorrow: Partly cloudy skies with a 20 percent or slight chance of showers

Winds: East at 15 to 33 km/h or 9 to 21 mph with possible higher gusts of 46 km/h or 29 mph..

Seas: 1.5 to 2.1 meters or 5 to 7 feet with swells of up to 1.5 meters or 5 feet. Therefore a High Surf Advisory remains in effect.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:36 am.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Trecy Spencer-Lake -Forecaster