EVENING FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Synopsis: A low level trough will move over the BVI tonight but will move away from these islands tomorrow allowing a ridge to regain dominance. In response, the winds are forecast to increase and this will cause a deterioration in marnie conditions mainly in the waters east of the islands

Weather tonight: Mostly cloudy with a 60 percent or moderate chance of brief overnight showers

Weather tomorrow: Partly sunny with a 40 percent or moderate chance of a passing afternoon shower

Winds: East at 9 to 22 km/h or 6 to 14 mph tonight but increasing to 17 to 31 km/h or 10 to 20 mph tomorrow.

Seas: 1.5 to 1.8 meters or 5 to 6 feet tonight and increasing to 2.1 meters or 7 feet tomorrow. A small craft advisory is in effect.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:52 am.

Sunset tomorrow: 6:12 pm.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Lenard Josiah-Forecaster