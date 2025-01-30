close
EVENING FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

January 30, 2025

Synopsis: A low level trough will move over the BVI tonight but will move away from these islands tomorrow allowing a ridge to regain dominance. In response, the winds are forecast to increase and this will cause a deterioration in marnie conditions mainly in the waters east of the islands

Weather tonight: Mostly cloudy with a 60 percent or moderate chance of brief overnight showers

Weather tomorrow: Partly sunny with a 40 percent or moderate chance of a passing afternoon shower

Winds: East at 9 to 22 km/h or 6 to 14 mph tonight but increasing to 17 to 31 km/h or 10 to 20 mph tomorrow.

Seas: 1.5 to 1.8 meters or 5 to 6 feet tonight and increasing to 2.1 meters or 7 feet tomorrow. A small craft advisory is in effect.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:52 am.

Sunset tomorrow: 6:12 pm.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services
Lenard Josiah-Forecaster

For more weather information, visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the provided link. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola
Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information the Department shares is gathered from several professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone interested in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life.