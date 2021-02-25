EVENING WEATHER FORCAST FOR THE BVI

Synopsis: A moderate to fresh wind flow resulting from a relatively tight pressure gradient will transport moisture patches across the area and will also cause extra mixing of the atmosphere which could trigger some unsettled weather during the period. These windy conditions will also continue to generate hazardous sea conditions.

Weather tonight: Partly Cloudy with a 20 percent or a slight chance of showers.

Weather tomorrow: Partly sunny with a 30 percent or a low chance of showers.

Winds: East-northeast with speeds ranging from 24 to 37 km/h or 15 to 23 mph with higher gusts to 57 km/h or 36 mph mainly over open waters and elevated terrains.

Seas: 1.8 to 2.4 meters or 6 to 8 feet.

The small craft advisory for mariners remains in effect mainly for the waters east and north of the islands.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:39 am.

