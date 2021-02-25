SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FOR THE BVI

Small craft advisory goes into effect Thursday for the British Virgin Islands.

Locations to be affected: Mainly open waters on the Atlantic or eastern sides of the islands.

Timing: Until Thursday night through Monday.

Synopsis: Fresh winds, as a result of modest tightening of the pressure gradient, are causing hazardous levels. The threat level to the life, livelihood, property and infrastructure of mariners is moderate and there is the potential for significant impacts. A small craft advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots and or wind waves and or wind swells of 7 feet or greater are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small crafts.

Winds over open waters: East-northeast at 26 to 41 km/h (14 to 22 knots; 16 to 25 mph), with strong gusts to around 63 km/h (34 knots; 39 mph). The stronger winds are expected after Thursday.

Seas (significant wave heights): 2 to 3 meters (7 to 10 feet), occasionally or locally reaching 4 meters (over 13 feet).

Wind waves: 2 to over 2.5 meters or 7 to 9 feet. Dominant wind wave period is 6 to 9 seconds.

Potential Impacts: Loss of life at sea; injuries to mariners; damage or loss of boats and marine equipment; financial losses; disruption of fisheries and scarcity of fish products and disruption to marine transportation.

Caution: Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions. Please continue to monitor these hazardous, life-threatening marine conditions.