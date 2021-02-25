WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE BVI

Synopsis: A surface high pressure will continue to generate a moderate to fresh wind flow across the region. The winds coupled with northerly swells will maintain choppy and hazardous seas across the area.

Weather today: Partly cloudy with a 20 percent or slight chance of showers.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 20 percent or slight chance of showers.

Winds: East 12 to 23 mph or 19 to 37 km/h and gusting to 33 mph or 54 km/h.

Seas: 1.8 to 2.8 meters or 6 to 9 feet with northerly swells reaching 1.8 meters or 6 feet.

A small craft and high surf advisories are in effect.

Sunset today: 6:16 pm.

