FLASH FLOOD WATCH ISSUED FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

FLASH FLOOD WATCH

ANTIGUA AND BARBUDA METEOROLOGICAL SERVICES

THURSDAY 31ST OCTOBER 2024

A FLASH FLOOD WATCH HAS BEEN ISSUED FOR LOW LYING AND FLOOD PRONE AREAS OF THE BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS. A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT MODERATE TO MAJOR FLOODING IS POSSIBLE BUT NOT IMMINENT IN THE WATCH AREA. FLASH FLOODING IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION.

RESIDENTS IN LOW LYING AND FLOOD PRONE AREAS SHOULD MAKE PREPARATIONS FOR FLOODING TO SAFE GUARD LIFE AND PROPERTY. THEY SHOULD BE PREPARED TO MOVE TO HIGHER GROUND IF FLOODING RAINS DEVELOP OR A FLASH FLOOD WARNING IS ISSUED.

A DEVELOPING LOW PRESSURE OVER OR NEAR THE BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS IS LIKELY TO CAUSE PERIODIC HEAVY SHOWERS AND HEAVY RAINFALL. UP TO 4 TO 6 INCHES IS POSSIBLE OVER THE 24 HOUR PERIOD. HENCE, MODERATE TO MAJOR FLOODING OF LOW LYING AND FLOOD PRONE AREAS IS POSSIBLE.

THE DDM WILL CONTINUE TO PROVIDE UPDATES AS THEY BECOME AVAILABLE.