HEAT UPDATE FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS July 30, 2024

Today could be a very hot day today. Temperatures will be in the high 80’s with heat index in excess of 103F in during the periods 11am-3pm.

If outside ensure to take schedule break periods and most importantly keep hydrated. As much as possible try to keep cool and avoid alcoholic drinks.

The Department of Disaster Management encourages residents to practice heat safety in these hot conditions to reduce heat stress.

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life.