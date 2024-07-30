close
WEATHER UPDATE FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

July 30, 2024

A strong and active tropical wave is expected to move across the Territory over the next couple of days. It is the first robust wave of the season to impact the Virgin Islands. Unstable weather conditions locally may begin later tonight and continue until around Friday.

Timing:  Most severe conditions expected between 5am-10am tomorrow and early to mid morning on Thursday

What to expect:

The territory could likely experience:

  1. Light to heavy rainfall
  2. Isolated thunderstorms
  3. Occasional gusty winds
  4. Approximately 1-2 inches of rainfall

Potential Impact : Ponding, rockfalls

Areas likely to be affected:

  • coastal roads
  • hilly areas

This tropical is wave is expected to become a tropical system later this week, after it has passed the Virgin Islands. The Department of Disaster Management reminds residents that the peak of the hurricane season is approaching. Residents should carry out seasonal preparations without delay as the Atlantic is expected to get more active throughout August.

