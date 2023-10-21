HURRICANE TAMMY REMAINS A CAT 1 AS IT NEARS THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Tammy remains a category hurricane as it nears the Virgin Islands. Earlier this morning the Virgin Islands was placed under tropical storm watch, which means tropical storm conditions are possible within the territory.

As Tammy inches closer we could experience gusty winds and heavy rainfall. These windy conditions could potentially make the marine conditions around the territory hazardous as early as mid morning. As the day progresses the weather conditions is expected to deteriorate as well. Rainfall amounts could potentially amount to 4inches as of now through Sunday. Residents should also be mindful that Tammy will be passing pretty close to the Virgin Islands and any shift to the west can increase the impacts in our territory.

As of 5am Tammy is approximately 300 miles east-southeast of Road Town packing winds of 80mph and moving northwest at 9mph.

The Department of Disaster Management implores our residents to remain vigilant and keenly monitor the updates. The next update will be at 12noon today or earlier if required.

For more information please the see the following links below:

https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/text/refresh/MIATCPAT5+shtml/210841.shtml?

https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/refresh/graphics_at5+shtml/084305.shtml?cone#contents

Here are the links for our BVIDDM EMERGENCY APP

https://apps.apple.com/…/bviddm-emergency-app/id6449369372

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.bviddmapp

