INVEST 94L MOVES CONTINUES TO MOVE FURTHER AWAY

Invest 94L produced produced unstable weather throughout the Territory this morning with showers and isolated thunderstorms. These conditions were mostly experienced to the northern portions of the Territory as Invest 94L passed just to the north of the Territory. Rainfall accumulated in the capital was just below and inch of rainfall.

This disturbance is located approximately 55 miles north of the Territory moving westward near 20 mph. No further development is expected of this system as it continues to move west into an an area not conducive for development. Marine conditions will gradually improve as the disturbance move further away. This will be the final update for Invest 94L.

