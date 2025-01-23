January System Test Postponed to Friday the 31st

The public is notified that the January test of the National Early Warning Multi-hazard Alert System has been postponed and will take place on Friday, 31st January.

As usual, the public is not required to take any action during system testing, however, residents are encouraged to use the opportunity to test their home or business emergency procedures.

For more information about the National Early Warning Multi-hazard Alert System, please contact the Department of Disaster Management at (284) 468-4200.