NEOC ACTIVATED AT LEVEL 1 FOR TS ERNESTO

The Virgin Islands is currently under a hurricane watch in association with Tropical Storm Ernesto, which means that hurricane conditions are possible in our area within the next 12 hours.

Governor Daniel Pruce has activated the National Emergency Operations Centre at Level 1, which is a monitoring phase.

Residents should rush to complete storm preparations by this afternoon and prepare to remain in a safe space tonight and tomorrow as the storm passes. Non-essential government offices will remain closed on Wednesday, August 14.

Residents should also follow updates from the Department of Disaster Management.