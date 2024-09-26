Programme launched to promote safer housing construction in the Caribbean

The Safer Building Programme, a regional initiative under the theme, “Build Safe: Constructing Homes for Tomorrow,” aimed at improving building standards and bolstering the capacity of construction professionals and artisans in the Caribbean, has

been officially launched.

The effort is being led by the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA) in collaboration with the Caribbean Association of National Training Agencies (CANTA) and the CARICOM Regional Organisation for Standards and Quality (CROSQ). The initiative focuses on the safe construction of homes in the region through implementing the ‘Code of Practice for the Construction of Houses in the Caribbean Region.’

The launch which took place on Tuesday, September 24th, was a hybrid event held in person at Courtyard Marriot, Barbados, where partner representatives, sponsors, and stakeholders from the building design, engineering, and construction industries joined their compatriots from seven other pilot countries attending virtually. Participating countries include Antigua and

Barbuda, Barbados, the British Virgin Islands, Dominica, Grenada, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, and St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

CDEMA’s Executive Director, Elizabeth Riley, said post-disaster assessments from the past two decades have revealed that the Caribbean housing sector has been significantly affected by natural hazards, particularly hurricanes and earthquakes. She noted that in several instances, poorly constructed homes have even led to displacement, economic hardship and even the

tragic loss of life.

“The Build Safe Initiative responds to these challenges by promoting safer, more resilient housing construction practices across the Caribbean. This initiative marks a significant step forward in enhancing the safety and resilience of Caribbean homes, protecting lives and property from future disasters,” Ms. Riley said.