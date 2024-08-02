TROPICAL UPDATE FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Invest 97L is approximately 700 miles west northwest of the Territory, and continues to track further away. It is no longer a threat to the islands even though this system is expected to become the next name on the list in a few days.
Whilst the Territory was not severely affected by the passing of this wave, the Department of Disaster Management advises that more disturbances are expected to pass within the vicinity of the territory. Another wave is expected to pass through the area next week and the department will continue to monitor. Pay keen attention to updates.
For more information: https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/gtwo.php?basin=atlc&fdays=7
Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life