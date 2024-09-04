TROPICAL UPDATE FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

The two areas of disturbances in the Atlantic continue to inch closer to the island chain as they move towards the west. The closest disturbance is approximately 1150 miles east southeast and the other wave is approximately 255o miles east southeast of the Territory.

These disturbances are showing low chances of development over the next week. No threats are or warnings are currently in effect for the Territory. The Department of Disaster Management will continue monitor both disturbances as they make their way across the Atlantic.

For more information : https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/gtwo.php?basin=atlc&fdays=7