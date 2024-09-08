TROPICAL UPDATE FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Tropical development seems possible in the next seven days as two tropical disturbances in the Atlantic gets closer to the island chain.

As of 2pm, disturbance 1 has increased slightly in its chance of development in National Hurricane Centre’s 7-day outlook. Both disturbances could potentially develop to at least a tropical depression in the week ahead. This means that is possible that at least one of these disturbances could potentially make weather conditions in Virgin Islands late in the week ahead.

The intensity and the tracking of these disturbances are still uncertain. The closer they track to the Virgin Islands in the upcoming could potentially increase the risk of flooding throughout the Territory. The Department of Disaster Management will continue to monitor the development of each disturbance as they move westward.

For more information : https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/gtwo.php?basin=atlc&fdays=7

