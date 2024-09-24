Tropical Update for the Virgin Islands

The Department of Disaster is monitoring a tropical wave in the Atlantic that is showing high chances of development within the next week. Earlier today, Tropical Storm Helene also formed in the western Caribbean.

Neither of these systems are a threat to the Virgin Islands. While these disturbances may not be a threat, residents are being encouraged to monitor updates as these disturbances could possibly pave the way for other disturbances in coming weeks.

For more information on these systems :

https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/refresh/graphics_at4+shtml/154152.shtml?cone#contents

https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/gtwo.php?basin=atlc&fdays=7

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. The information shared by the Department is compiled from various professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone interested in local weather conditions. In no way can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held responsible for any person who appropriately uses this information as legal evidence or to justify any decision that may result in loss of finances, property or life.