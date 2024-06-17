TROPICAL UPDATE FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

LOW PRESSURE AREA OVER THE BAY OF CAMPECHE EXPECTED TO BRING HEAVY RAINFALL THREAT TO PARTS OF THE WESTERN GULF COAST
SUMMARY OF 400 PM CDT…2100 UTC…INFORMATION
———————————————-
LOCATION…20.3N 93.2W
ABOUT 380 MI…615 KM SE OF LA PESCA MEXICO
ABOUT 470 MI…755 KM SE OF BROWNSVILLE TEXAS
MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS…40 MPH…65 KM/H
PRESENT MOVEMENT…NNW OR 345 DEGREES AT 7 MPH…11 KM/H
MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE…1001 MB…29.56 INCHES
For more information :
https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/text/refresh/MIATCPAT1+shtml/172119.shtml
Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life