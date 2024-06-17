TROPICAL UPDATE FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

LOW PRESSURE AREA OVER THE BAY OF CAMPECHE EXPECTED TO BRING HEAVY RAINFALL THREAT TO PARTS OF THE WESTERN GULF COAST

SUMMARY OF 400 PM CDT…2100 UTC…INFORMATION

LOCATION…20.3N 93.2W

ABOUT 380 MI…615 KM SE OF LA PESCA MEXICO

ABOUT 470 MI…755 KM SE OF BROWNSVILLE TEXAS

MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS…40 MPH…65 KM/H

PRESENT MOVEMENT…NNW OR 345 DEGREES AT 7 MPH…11 KM/H

MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE…1001 MB…29.56 INCHES

For more information :

https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/text/refresh/MIATCPAT1+shtml/172119.shtml