Weather Forecast For The BVI

Weather Today: Mostly sunny with 40 to 50 percent passing showers. Temperature Lows of 79 degrees and Highs of 84 Degress.

Winds: South-east at 16 to 24 km/h or 10 to 15 mph

Seas: 0.6 to 1.5 metres or 2 to 5 feet..

Sunset: 6:50 p.m.

Weather Tonight: Partly cloudy and warm with 40 percent shower in spots.

Winds: East-South-East at 16 to 24 km/h or 10 to 15 mph