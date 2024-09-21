Synopsis: Relatively stable conditions are likely across the British Virgin Islands today. However available moisture combined with daytime heating may trigger periods of cloudiness and showers.

Weather today: Partly cloudy skies with a 40 percent or moderate chance of showers

Weather tonight: Mostly fair with a 10 percent or slight chance of showers.

Winds: South at 4 to 7 km/h or 2 to 5 mph becoming variable or calm at times.

Seas: 0.9 to 1.5 meters or 3 to 5 feet.

Sunset today: 6:15 pm

Trecy Spencer-Lake -Forecaster